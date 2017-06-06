What happened after Raw

Jun 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Post-Raw:

“Finn Balor appeared for the live crowd in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The dark main event segment saw Seth Rollins recover from his main event loss to Samoa Joe until Bray Wyatt came out to get in Joe’s face. They faced off before double teaming Rollins. Balor then made the save to a big pop. Balor and Rollins cleared the ring and hit their finishers before Balor showed Rollins how to do his pose.”

credit: wInc

