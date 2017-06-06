Title Match Added to WWE Money In the Bank, Updated Card

As noted, Lana made her WWE SmackDown debut on tonight’s show and asked Shane McMahon for a spot in the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month but was denied. She later attacked SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and caused her to get pinned in a six-person tag match.

Naomi later asked the SmackDown Commissioner to put her in a match against Lana at the pay-per-view and Shane made the match, with the title on the line. This will be Lana’s main roster in-ring debut unless she wrestles next Tuesday night.

Below is the updated card for the June 18th MITB pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

MITB Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Lana vs. Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

