This Day In Wrestling History – June 6th

1930 – In the National Wrestling Association, Jim Londos defeats Dick Shikat, to become the first official NWA World Heavyweight Champion (not to be confused with the National Wrestling Alliance).

1966 – Fritz Von Erich defeats Brute Bernard, to become the inaugural NWA (Texas) United States Heavyweight Champion.

1979 – Verne Gagne & Mad Dog Vachon defeat Pat Patterson & Ray Stevens, to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

1980 – Ringo Mendoza defeats El Satanico, to win the Mexican National Middleweight Championship.

1982 – Jimmy Valiant defeats Ivan Koloff, to win the NWA Television Championship.

1985 – Ken Patera and Mr. Saito are both found guilty of charges filed against them, following the infamous “McDonald’s Incident” in Waukesha, Wisconsin. On April 6, 1984, Patera threw a rock through the window of a McDonald’s that had closed for the night, because the staff refused to reopen and serve he and Saito. This led to a confrontation with police later on, as Patera and Saito would assault the officers sent to their hotel to arrest them. Patera is convicted of two counts of battery on a police officer, and one count of criminal damage to property. Saito was convicted of three counts of battery on a police officer, and one count of obstructing the law. Both men were sentenced to two years in prison.

1993 – At a house show in Albany, NY, Shawn Michaels defeats Marty Jannetty, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. The match featured the debut of Michaels’ body guard, Diesel.

1997 – The second annual Ilio DiPaolo Memorial Show is held in Buffalo, NY, in front of 13,002 fans. The show was promoted by Ilio’s son Dennis, in association with WCW. All proceeds from the show were donated to local charities for children.

– Gino Brito & Tony Parisi defeat Dory Funk, Jr. & Greg Valentine, via disqualification.

– Dean Malenko defeats Alex Wright, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– The Steiner Brothers (Scott & Rick) defeat The Public Enemy (Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge).

– Diamond Dallas Page defeats Randy Savage.

– Chris Benoit defeats Meng via countout

– In his second match of the night, Dean Malenko fights Rey Misterio, Jr. to a time-limit draw, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeat Lex Luger & The Giant, to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

2002 – NWA-TNA announced that they added the following wrestlers to their company: Lenny Lane, Lodi Lane, The Harris Brothers, Christian York, Joey Matthews, David Young, Jorge Estrada, Sonny Siaki, Jimmy Yang, Murray Happer, Bill Mueler, Psicosis, Chris Harris, Michael Staples, Daffney, and Miss Joni. Referees Mark “Slick” Johnson, & Scott Armstrong were also added.

2002 – On this evening’s SmackDown, Billy & Chuck defeat Rico & Rikishi, to win the World Tag Team Championship. For Billy Gunn, it’s his 10th time as WWF/E Tag Team Champion.

2003 – At Day 17 of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Navigation with Breeze, Tamon Honda & Kenta Kobashi defeat Jun Akiyama & Akitoshi Saito, to win the GHC Tag Team Championship.

2008 – Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black defeat Kevin Steen & El Generico, to win the vacant ROH World Tag Team Championship.

2010 – Silver King & Ultimo Gladiator defeat Atsushi Aoki & Go Shiozaki, to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Also, Dr. Wagner Jr. defeats Electroshock, to win the AAA Mega Championship.

2011 – Andy Leavine wins Season 5 of the revived Tough Enough series.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former TNA Tag Team & Television Champion Gunner (35 years old); hardcore wrestler 2 Tuff Tony (43 years old); former TNA World Champion & WWE Intercontinental / Tag Team Champion Drew Galloway/Drew McIntyre (32 years old); former WWF Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson (54 years old); 4-time TNA/Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion ODB (39 years old); and current OVW Southern Tag Team Champion Shane Andrews (38 years old).

Today would’ve been the 87th birthday for NWA legend Rip Hawk, and the 96th birthday for former WWWF United States Tag Team Champion Brute Bernard.

