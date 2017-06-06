Poll results: Best match at Extreme Rules

Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Bálor vs. Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe (51%, 78 Votes)

The Hardys vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (16%, 25 Votes)

Austin Aries vs. Neville (16%, 25 Votes)

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (7%, 11 Votes)

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose (5%, 7 Votes)

Rich Swann & Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar & Alicia Fox (5%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 153

