Poll results: Best match at Extreme Rules

Jun 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Best match at Extreme Rules

Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Bálor vs. Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe (51%, 78 Votes)
The Hardys vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (16%, 25 Votes)
Austin Aries vs. Neville (16%, 25 Votes)
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (7%, 11 Votes)
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose (5%, 7 Votes)
Rich Swann & Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar & Alicia Fox (5%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 153

