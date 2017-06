NXT star leaving company at the end of the year?

There are reports going around that Hideo Itami’s contract with WWE expires later this year and he could end up leaving the company.

Itami’s momentum in WWE/NXT has stalled several times due to injuries and it’s possible Itami will return to wrestling in Japan. Being back in Japan would also allow Itami to spend more time with his family.

source: THE SpOTLight

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)