Next WWE 24 Special Revealed, Ric Flair Injured, WWE Music Power 10, Extreme Rules

– As noted, the WWE Music Power 10 series returns to the WWE Network this week with a look at the music from WrestleMania 33. Below is a clip from the show with The New Day’s big entrance:

– Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Extreme Rules had 160,000 interactions on Twitter with 31,000 unique authors, down from the 185,000 interactions and 37,000 authors that WWE Backlash drew. Extreme Rules also had 202,000 Facebook interactions with 109,000 unique authors. That is down from the 216,000 interactions and 113,000 unique authors that Backlash drew.

– The next WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will premiere Monday, July 10th on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air. This is the night after the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, headlined by Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

– As seen below, it looks like WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is recovering from an injury to his right hand. No word yet on what happened to the Nature Boy but we will keep you updated.

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good. Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! pic.twitter.com/QyAC8sWzaK — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 5, 2017

@ugatrack A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

