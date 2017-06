Matches announced for tonight’s Smackdown Live

– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown…

* Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte vs. Tamina, Carmella and Natalya

* The New Day in Action

note: GERWECK.NET will provide live coverage of tonight’s Smackdown live at 8PM ET

