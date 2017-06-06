Lana Debuts on SmackDown (Photos), WWE Confirms John Cena’s Return, WWE NXT Preview
– Below is a preview for this week’s WWE NXT with Killian Dain vs. No Way Jose and Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan:
Don't miss 2 HUGE showdowns tomorrow as @WWENoWayJose faces @KillianDain and @HideoItami battles @_StarDESTROYER on an all-new #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/SpQscwhgW1
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2017
– It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that John Cena will make his return on the July 4th episode from Phoenix, AX.
– Lana made her SmackDown debut on tonight’s show from Rochester, NY. She interrupted a segment with Shane McMahon, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and the rest of the women’s division to ask for a spot in the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month but Shane did not grant her the request. Lana later interfered in a six-person match and attacked Naomi, allowing Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defeat Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the champ. Below are a few shots from the debut:
SHE'S HERE! #SDLive just got RAVISHING, because here comes @LanaWWE! pic.twitter.com/Af6dcSiofO
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2017
It seems @LanaWWE wants to compete in the first-ever Women's #MITB #LadderMatch…@NaomiWWE is amused! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/u3WS9t08pf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017
Upon being informed that she needs to EARN a #SDLive #WomensChampionship opportunity, @LanaWWE is….not pleased. pic.twitter.com/l4il1lqBQm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017
WAIT A MINUTE! What is @LanaWWE thinking?! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZTjvQFdsY1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017
