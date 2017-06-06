John Cena Films Ad, Brock Lesnar – Samoa Joe Note, Matt Hardy, WWE Music Power 10

– As noted, the WWE Music Power 10 show will return to the WWE Network live stream this Wednesday. The episode is already available in the on-demand section of the WWE Network. Below is another promo for the show:

– Samoa Joe attacked Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar going into their match at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar has now been confirmed for a face off with Joe at next week’s RAW from Lafayette, LA at the Cajundome. Heyman talked to Lesnar on the phone in a backstage RAW segment and told him he wants to do more than just have Lesnar show up next week, he wants to unleash The Beast.

– While The Hardys did not appear on this week’s RAW, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and tweeted the following to new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. RAW saw the champions defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno in a non-title match.

Saw & heard you on #RAW, Sheamus & Cesaro.. You two DELUSIONAL DORKS enjoy your short stints carrying OUR titles. We're taking them back. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017

– It appears John Cena was filming a promo for the campaign to end polio with the Gates Foundation and Rotary International this weekend. He tweeted the following:

