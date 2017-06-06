Impact Wrestling ready to make the next announcement?

According to PWInsider.com, James Storm is set to be this year’s inductee into the TNA Hall of Fame.

An announcement on Impact Wresting social media kinda ruin the surprise as it read:

“James Storm has had a storied career, Storm has accomplished more than almost anyone on the roster! However, The Cowboy isn’t done and isn’t thinking about his Hall of Fame induction. #Slamm15”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)