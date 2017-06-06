Finn Balor Appears After This Week’s WWE RAW (Videos)

While Finn Balor didn’t appear on this week’s WWE RAW broadcast, he did appear after RAW went off the air for the live crowd in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

The dark main event segment saw Seth Rollins recover from his main event loss to Samoa Joe until Bray Wyatt came out to get in Joe’s face. They faced off before double teaming Rollins. Balor then made the save to a big pop. Balor and Rollins cleared the ring and hit their finishers before Balor showed Rollins how to do his pose. Videos from the segment can be seen above and below.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)