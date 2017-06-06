Bruno Sammartino on how his eight year title run came to an end

Jun 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On last night’s Table For 3, Bruno Sammartino talked about how his eight year title run came to an end:

“Close to working that schedule for eight years, I told Vince McMahon Sr., you better get somebody. My body is broke. Man, I was hurting from head to toe. And, eventually he did, and I felt bad because he got a guy that I respected very much as a performer. It was Ivan Koloff. I suggested to Vince, I thought Ivan Koloff would be great, because we had done great business all over. Vince said to me, ‘What do you think?’ I said, I think Ivan, I don’t know for how long, Koloff had done so well. I told Vince, I think this guy could carry it.”

credit: angrymarks.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad