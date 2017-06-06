Backstage Notes on The Mae Young Classic and How WWE Will Present It

We noted before that WWE officials were planning on releasing 3 or 4 episodes of The Mae Young Classic at a time instead of one new episode each week. PWInsider now reports that a preview special for the tournament will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, August 20th with the first round of the tournament being released via on-demand during the final week of August as a way to let fans binge-watch the episodes.

The second round of the tournament will then be released during the first week of September. The original plan was to release them during SummerSlam week but the decision was made to hold off so The Mae Young Classic isn’t overshadowed by everything else going on that week.

The live finals had been scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th but the new date is Tuesday, September 12th. It’s possible that the finals air live from Las Vegas on the WWE Network as WWE will be in town that night to tape SmackDown.

As noted, the 32-competitor tournament will tape on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University.

