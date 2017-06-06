AJ Styles Reveals The Name He Wanted To Use

WWE Star AJ Styles recently did an interview with Atlanta, Georgia’s Rock 100.5’s Bailey and Southside show, and he revealed that he originally wanted to wear a mask and call himself Velocity.

Styles divulged his very first idea for his own pro wrestling persona. Given ‘The Phenomenal One”s aerial artistry, he wanted to be a luchador called ‘Velocity’.

“I wanted to wear a mask! I loved those [luchadors]. I’m so glad that didn’t happen.” Styles continued, “I wanted to wear a mask and call myself ‘Velocity’. What a terrible name.”

According to Styles, he was given the last name ‘Styles’ by a pro wrestling promoter on the spot and it stuck. Apparently, ‘The Georgia Bulldog’ hated the name.

“I didn’t have a name. Everybody always called me ‘AJ’ anyway, so I stuck with AJ. And then, [the promoter] is like, ‘yeah, you’re tagging with Damien Still. We need a last name. Styles! Go!’ That’s it. That’s how the name [came] about. AJ Styles. I hated it. I hated Styles for a really long time.”

source: THE SpOTLight





