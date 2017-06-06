6/5/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Elmira, New York

Jun 6, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Elmira, New York:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Breezango defeated American Alpha and The Colons

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

4. Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension

5. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

7. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

9. Randy Orton and AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad