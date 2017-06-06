6/5/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Elmira, New York

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Elmira, New York:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Breezango defeated American Alpha and The Colons

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

4. Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension

5. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

7. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

9. Randy Orton and AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)