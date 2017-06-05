WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Officially Announced

As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter today to officially announce WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” for Saturday, August 19th at the Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Below is WWE’s official announcement:

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn returns to Barclays Center on Aug. 19

For the third year in a row, Brooklyn, N.Y., will host NXT’s hottest event of the summer.

TakeOver: Brooklyn III comes to the Barclays Center Saturday, Aug. 19, one night before WWE SummerSlam emanates from the same building.

WWE COO Triple H made the announcement on Twitter:

Tickets for the WWE Network special event go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively at www.NXTtickets.com.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn has played home to such historic showdowns as Finn Bálor vs. Kevin Owens, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe in previous years. There’s no telling what huge matches will go down this August, but this much is certain: Takeover: Brooklyn III will have the entire WWE Universe buzzing!

Don’t miss out on witnessing the action live in person — secure your ticket this Friday.