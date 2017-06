This may be surprising since he’s one of the leading scouts to bring talent to NXT, but William Regal says he and Triple H rarely speak:

“We have a very odd friendship in the fact that I probably speak to him less than anyone in the company. He trusts me with what he needs to trust me with. He can literally look at me from across the room, and we know that have the same kind of mindset.”

source: Metro





