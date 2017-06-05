This Day In Wrestling History – June 5th

1958 – Dory Funk, Sr. defeats Angelo Savoldi, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1975 – Dick Murdoch defeats Danny Miller, to win the NWA (Tri-State) North American Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – Genichiro Tenyru defeats Jumbo Tsurata, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship. Doug Furnas & Dan Kroffat defeat Samson Fuyuki & Toshiaki Kawada, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1990 – Terry Gordy defeats Jumbo Tsuruta, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship. Also, Shinichi Nakano & Akira Taue defeat Davey Boy Smith & Johnny Smith, to win the All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1998 – Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Masahiro Chono defeat Genichiro Tenryu & Shiro Koshinaka, to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.9 TV rating) easily beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.8 rating). On Nitro, Eric Bischoff defeats Terry Funk, to win the WCW Hardcore Championship. Later in the show, Vince Russo defeats Ric Flair in a Steel Cage Match.

2003 – On the 199th episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio defeats Matt Hardy in the main event, to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The title win was even sweeter for Mysterio, as SmackDown was in Anaheim, close to Mysterio’s San Diego home.

2004 – Kazuyuki Fujita defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi, to win the vacant IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Also, Gedo & Jado defeat Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2005 – At Day 15 of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Navigation with Breeze, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Takashi Sugiura defeat Naomichi Marfuji & KENTA, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHAY TO: Former ECW & WWE star Mike ‘Nova’ Bucci (45 years old); former ECW Television Champion Glen Osbourne (46 years old); former ECW & WCW wrestler Ric Savage (48 years old); and 2-time SHIMMER Champion Madison Eagles (33 years old).

Today would’ve been the 90th birthday for former AWA World Heavyweight Champion Dr. Bill Miller.

