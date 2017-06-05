Date and Location for the Next WWE NXT TakeOver Event

Jun 5, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Triple H has announced on Twitter that the next NXT TakeOver event will culminate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III will take place on Saturday, August 19th, one night before WWE SummerSlam.

(Visited 39 times, 39 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad