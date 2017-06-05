Date and Location for the Next WWE NXT TakeOver Event
Triple H has announced on Twitter that the next NXT TakeOver event will culminate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III will take place on Saturday, August 19th, one night before WWE SummerSlam.
It's time for @WWENXT to take over…#NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn
Sat. August, 19th @barclayscenter
Tickets on sale Fri at 10am ET #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/bQ3SVHE7dD
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 5, 2017
