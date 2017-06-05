Brie Training for Return (Video), Charlotte and Renee Young Film, Cameron Talks WWE Future

Jun 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, Brie Bella recently announced on her YouTube channel that she is preparing for a return to the ring now that she’s given birth to Birdie Joe. Below is new video of Brie training for her return to the WWE ring:

– Former WWE star Cameron recently spoke to Extra about a new shoot she has in Icon Magazine. She commented on a possible return to WWE in the future:

“As far as I am concerned WWE and I parted on good terms. I have no ill will towards anybody there. I am grateful for my time as a WWE talent. I appreciate all of the love and the hate I have received over the years from the WWE Universe. No matter what was said about me I appreciate their candor and their passion for the business.“

“I would definitely love to come back in the future to show the WWE Universe my full potential. I like to say this isn’t goodbye but more like see you later. There will forever be a chip on my shoulder. Maybe one day I will be able to prove myself to the WWE Universe.”

– As seen below, Renee Young interviewed Charlotte Flair at the WWE Performance Center this past week for a special feature on OmegaXL, an all-natural Omega-3 supplement. It appears this could be related to a WWE sponsorship.

#OmegaXL shoot with my FAVORITE (not so) #regulargirl @reneeyoungwwe

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

Doing it with Flair in my romper @aliceandolivia 😂 #OmegaXL

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad