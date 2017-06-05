Brie Training for Return (Video), Charlotte and Renee Young Film, Cameron Talks WWE Future

– As noted, Brie Bella recently announced on her YouTube channel that she is preparing for a return to the ring now that she’s given birth to Birdie Joe. Below is new video of Brie training for her return to the WWE ring:

– Former WWE star Cameron recently spoke to Extra about a new shoot she has in Icon Magazine. She commented on a possible return to WWE in the future:

“As far as I am concerned WWE and I parted on good terms. I have no ill will towards anybody there. I am grateful for my time as a WWE talent. I appreciate all of the love and the hate I have received over the years from the WWE Universe. No matter what was said about me I appreciate their candor and their passion for the business.“

“I would definitely love to come back in the future to show the WWE Universe my full potential. I like to say this isn’t goodbye but more like see you later. There will forever be a chip on my shoulder. Maybe one day I will be able to prove myself to the WWE Universe.”

– As seen below, Renee Young interviewed Charlotte Flair at the WWE Performance Center this past week for a special feature on OmegaXL, an all-natural Omega-3 supplement. It appears this could be related to a WWE sponsorship.

Productive morning @WWEPerformCtr talking about the benefits of a healthy living with @OmegaXL can't wait to share!! #DoitwithFlair 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/B2w782zTOB — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 31, 2017

#OmegaXL shoot with my FAVORITE (not so) #regulargirl @reneeyoungwwe A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on May 31, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Doing it with Flair in my romper @aliceandolivia 😂 #OmegaXL A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on May 31, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

