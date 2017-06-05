Bischoff: “independent pro wrestling scene certainly not as vibrant and robust as it is right now”

On his latest podcast, Eric Bischoff praises the indie wrestling scene:

“The independent pro wrestling scene was certainly not as vibrant and robust as it is right now. It’s one of the reasons I am so excited by the independent pro wrestling scene right now. I love the Eric Bischoff diversity that we see in the independent wrestling scene. None of that really existed when we launched the WCW Power Plant. Wrestling kind of went from territories into the sewers into the national scene. You were either in WCW or the WWE. Otherwise you were kind of out of business. I am not saying there weren’t independent shows. Clearly there were and people will point that out but compared to what it is today… the independent scene was almost non-existent. We had no choice but to develop our own talent.”

