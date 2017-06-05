Austin Aries on Another Loss to Neville, WWE Extreme Rules Attendance, Opener

– Below is the opening video package used for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

– Michael Cole announced 11,769 fans in attendance at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for last night’s pay-per-view.

– After three pay-per-view losses to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Austin Aries says it might be time for some serious life reflection and a career re-evaluation. He tweeted the following after losing last night’s Submission Match at Extreme Rules:

And with that, it might be time for some serious life reflection and career reevaluation….@WWE #ExtremeRules — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) June 5, 2017

