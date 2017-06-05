AS I SEE IT 6/5: Want to see something really extreme?

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

For those who saw an Extreme Rules event that featured a match where a title could be lost via DQ and a match where the babyface was “too nice a person ” to use a kendo stick, and are more into extreme wrestling…. Combat Zone Wrestling counts down to its sixteenth annual Tournament of Death on June 10 at the Ultraviolent Underground (aka Markland’s Little Acres), 179 Ebenezer Church Road, Townsend, DE with a 2:00 pm scheduled start time. 450 tickets have already been sold.

For directions, put 139 Ebenezer Church Road, Townsend, DE in your phone, tablet, or GPS device. Note: the event is in a rural area, <B>so any water, sunscreen, and other supplies need to be purchased beforehand.</B> Food is available on site (and typically pretty good, too.) Cellphone access is also spotty at best.

Tournament of Death matches announced thus far:

Stipulations being announced soon, but in the first round:

– Pains in the Glass match

British star Jimmy Havoc vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. last year’s winner Rickey Shane Page

– Doorway to Death match

Two-Time #TOD winner MASADA vs. SHLAK

– Light Tubes and Cinderblocks match

Jeff Cannonball vs. G-Raver

– Barbed Wire Craziness Match

Conor Claxton vs. British star Clint Margera

In non-tournament action:

– Fans Bring The Weapons

Father Matthew Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo

– Scaffold Match

Devon Moore and Drew Blood vs. Danny Havoc and a mystery opponent

This is an outdoor event and is scheduled RAIN OR SHINE. General Admission tickets are $25. Please plan to bring water and sunscreen (although water, food and other items will be sold onsite). This location is somewhat isolated (think a deer stand on the property), so do not expect cell reception to be any more than spotty at best.

Speaking of last night’s Extreme Rules, we saw an historic moment of sorts. Someone actually got to win in their hometown…for the first time in four years, being the first WWE wrestler booked to win a match in their hometown since CM Punk at Money In The Bank 13.

Not to mention seeing Samoa Joe go over in the main event. So a former ROH World Champion (for 21 months) and TNA World Champion will go up in a main event against Brock Lesnar, in an actual marquee main event. Yes, unless reported plans change…Lesnar is keeping the belt until next Wrestlemania to drop it to Roman Reigns…but still, to see Joe get the nod for the match…someone who seems to be everything WWE didn’t want…too short, too old, a body that doesn’t look like a Chernobyl steroid mutant from Hell, and too identified with other companies…is a good thing to see.

Until next time…

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)