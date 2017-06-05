6/5/17 Weekly Wrestling Quiz

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of June 5, 2017.

Sorry we missed last week due to the Memorial Day holiday. I’ve not

seen Extreme Rules as of this writing, except for the main event. In

honor of the winner, this week’s quiz is on “Samoa Joe.”

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Gary Graham

Last week’s answers:

1) Randy Orton’s other, lesser known wrestling relative was his uncle,

Barry “O” Orton. While a good worker, didn’t make it past the midcard.

He later spoke out against the WWF during the 1992 sex scandals, and has

been on the outs with the company ever since.

2) Randy learned his craft in OVW.

3) RNN stood for Randy News Network.

4) The original choice to play Batista’s role in Evolution was Mark

Jindrak.

5) At Backlash 2004, Mick Foley put over Randy Orton.

6) After Randy beat Chris Benoit for the WWE title in 2004, Evolution

threw a celebration for him, and then turned on him as HHH held his

thumbs down.

7) Jake Roberts is the one who showed up in 2005 to warn Randy not to

take the Undertaker lightly. He received an RKO for his efforts.

8) At SummerSlam 2006, Randy lost to Hulk Hogan.

9) Randy cashed in his Money in the Bank in 2013, just after Daniel

Bryan had won the title.

10) At TLC 2013, Randy became the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion

(following the merging of the first brand split) by defeating John Cena.

This week’s questions:

1. One of the few Samoans in wrestling who does not come from a pro

wrestling family, Samoa Joe is from Southern California and had a normal

upbringing. Before he made his name in ROH in 2002, Joe feuded with

future legend John Cena before anyone knew who he was. Which indie did

Joe and Cena both get their start?

a) OVW

b) HWA

c) New Japan

d) UPW

2. ROH really saw the potential in Samoa Joe, as they made him their

champion for a record setting title reign that lasted almost two years.

Which current WWE cruiserweight finally beat Joe for the ROH title in 2004?

a) Neville

b) Brian Kendrick

c) Austin Aries

d) Rich Swann

3. In 2005, a dream match took place between Samoa Joe and perhaps the

greatest Japanese wrestler of all-time. Their 5-star classic took place

on American soil. Who was this Japanese legend?

a) Toshiaki Kawada

b) Mitsuharu Misawa

c) Kenta Kobashi

d) Great Muta

4. Samoa Joe debuted in TNA at a time the company was known for its

excellent PPV shows (believe it or not). This was when Scott D’Amore

was booking and the roster was loaded with good workers and intriguing

matchups. They portrayed Joe effectively as a monster. Joe churner in

yet another 5-star performance, in a very memorable 3-way match at

Unbreakable 2005. Who were the other two men in the match with Joe?

a) Low Ki and AJ Styles

b) Low Ki and Christopher Daniels

c) Chris Sabin and Christopher Daniels

d) AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels

5. TNA booked Samoa Joe to be undefeated for over a year. Which well

known superstar finally ended his streak?

a) Sting

b) Kurt Angle

c) Jeff Jarrett

d) Raven

6. Samoa Joe looked so uncomfortable in that nice suit and haircut when

he joined the Main Event Mafia, a heel stable in TNA that was a cross

between the 4 Horsemen and the nWo. It didn’t work, and came across as

a poor imitation. Which of the following was NOT in the Main Event

Mafia w/ Samoa Joe?

a) Sting

b) Kevin Nash

c) Kurt Angle

d) Booker T

e) Christian

f) Scott Steiner

7. Samoa Joe signed with NXT in 2015, staying there an inexplicable two

years before going to the main roster. He won the NXT title, beating a

current WWE star for the championship. Who was it?

a) Seth Rollins

b) Shinsuke Nakamura

c) Kevin Owens

d) Finn Balor

8. Tragedy occurred in 2015 when Samoa Joe delivered a muscle buster

gone awry, breaking the neck of Tyson Kidd, who hasn’t wrestled since.

And then, in his first night back in WWE this year, another injury took

place that almost jeopardized one of the WrestleMania main events. What

happened?

a) Joe grabbed a chokehold on Seth Rollins, and re-injured his knee in

the process

b) Joe gave Seth Rollins a muscle buster, injuring his neck

c) When Joe sneak attacked Seth Rollins from behind, he landed too hard

and received a concussion

d) Joe accidentally potatoes Seth Rollins too hard in the head, causing

blurred vision and memory loss

There are three ways to send us your answers to the quiz:

1) Email them to quiz@armpit-wrestling.com

2) Find me on Facebook under the name “Pit WP” and send your answers to

me there.

3) Find me on Twitter at ArmpitWP and send me a direct message with your

answers.

4) Use the Contact form at armpit-wrestling.com

We will randomly generate a number to determine the winner. For

example, if the number is 25 and you’re the 25th person to contact us

with correct answers, you win. Winners receive a free copy of our brand

new e-book, “The Armpit Wrestling Quiz Archives: Volume 1.” It features

128 quizzes we’ve written over the years and clocks in at 420 pages and

a whopping 1,079 questions on pro wrestling history dating back to the

1980s. We’ll also announce your name here next week as the winner.

Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)