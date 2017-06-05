6/4/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Glens Falls, New York

Jun 5, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Glens Falls, New York:

1. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Breezango defeated American Alpha and The Colons

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

3. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

4. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

5. Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated AJ Styles

