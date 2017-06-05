6/4/17 ROH house show results from Collinsville, IL

ILLINOIS

COLLINSVILLE-Ring Of Honor at the Gateway Center: Myron Reed defeated Curt Stallion … Frankie Kazarian pinned Flip Gordon … Rhett Titus & Caprice Coleman (w/ Shane Taylor) beat Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni & Shaheem Ali) … Six-Man Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe defeated Shane Taylor … Jay White and Punishment Martinez fought to a double countout in the final part of a ten-man gauntlet match with Cheeseburger, Will Ferrara, Kenny King, Dalton Castle, Sho Tanaka, Jonathan Gresham, Jake Crist (w/ Dave Crist), and Yohei Komatsu … Mandy Leon pinned Stacy Shadows … Bobby Fish beat Jay Lethal … Six-Man Tag Team Champions Mark Briscoe & Bully Ray defeated Silas Young & “Beer City Bruiser” Matt Winchester … Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) beat The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) … Cody Rhodes & “Hangman” Adam Page defeated The Motor City Machineguns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) … Heavyweight Champion Christopher Daniels won a triple threat match with “The Punishment” Damian Martinez and Jay White.

(06-04-2017)

-Patrick Brandmeyer

