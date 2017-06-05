6/4/17 ROH house show results from Collinsville, IL

Jun 5, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

ILLINOIS
COLLINSVILLE-Ring Of Honor at the Gateway Center: Myron Reed defeated Curt Stallion … Frankie Kazarian pinned Flip Gordon … Rhett Titus & Caprice Coleman (w/ Shane Taylor) beat Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni & Shaheem Ali) … Six-Man Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe defeated Shane Taylor … Jay White and Punishment Martinez fought to a double countout in the final part of a ten-man gauntlet match with Cheeseburger, Will Ferrara, Kenny King, Dalton Castle, Sho Tanaka, Jonathan Gresham, Jake Crist (w/ Dave Crist), and Yohei Komatsu … Mandy Leon pinned Stacy Shadows … Bobby Fish beat Jay Lethal … Six-Man Tag Team Champions Mark Briscoe & Bully Ray defeated Silas Young & “Beer City Bruiser” Matt Winchester … Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) beat The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) … Cody Rhodes & “Hangman” Adam Page defeated The Motor City Machineguns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) … Heavyweight Champion Christopher Daniels won a triple threat match with “The Punishment” Damian Martinez and Jay White.
(06-04-2017)
-Patrick Brandmeyer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad