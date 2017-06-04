WWE Extreme Rules Recap

Kickoff Show:

We head into the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland where Renee Young, Sam Roberts, and David Otunga welcome us to the show. Renee tosses it back yo Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge, and she informs us that her guests tonight will be The Hardy Boyz. We take a look at the video hype package for the match between Dean Ambrose and The Miz. Renee asks if Ambrose has to change his style tonight because he could get disqualified and lose the title. Otunga says Miz has found away to shift the rules into his favor and will do whatever it takes to make Ambrose get disqualified. Roberts says Miz will strategically put things in place to make sure he leaves with the title. Renee asks if Ambrose has been a good representative of the Intercontinental Championship. Roberts says we will find out the answer to that question tonight depending on how Ambrose reacts during the match. Renee brings up Maryse an Otunga says Miz relies on her a lot to get things done. Renee asks them who they think will win, but Roberts turns it back on her. Renee picks Ambrose, obviously. Otunga asks her if Ambrose can keep it in line tonight, and she says he is a professional and can. Otunga says he wants to see Ambrose go crazy on Miz tonight and Roberts picks Miz to win.

We take a look at the video hype package for the match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley. Nia Jax has joined the panel. She says she and Alexa are best friends and she has all the faith in the world in Alexa tonight. Otunga asks her what it would take for Bayley to win. Nia says it would take a miracle and she doesn’t think Bayley has the “extreme-ness” in her. Roberts asks if it was a mistake for Alexa to try to get Bayley to go extreme. Nia asks if he is kidding and scoffs at his question. Nia mocks Bayley’s childhood fandom and says again that Bayley doesn’t have it in her to get it done tonight. Roberts asks if Alexa might have taken it too far this past Monday night, but Nia says it gave Alexa a psychological advantage. Nia says we know Alexa knows how to handle a kendo stick, but we’ve never seen Bayley handle anything like it and it outclassed by Alexa. Roberts asks if Bayley has to worry about Nia getting involved tonight, but she says she doesn’t like his tone and he is lucky that she won’t jump over the title and “snatch him bald.” Nia says she is confident that Alexa will win and she has a direct shot at the title and no one will ever want to face her for the title once she wins it. Otunga says Bayley doesn’t have the killer instinct and Roberts says this match is the time for Bayley to get it.

We take a look at the video hype package for the match between Neville and Austin Aries. Roberts says the WWE Universe wants Aries to be the guy to end the reign of Neville but he doesn’t know if he can based on the last two matches. Otunga says Neville has had to use underhanded tactics the last two matches, so Aries can definitely get it done. Otunga says this may be Aries’ last chance at the title. Roberts picks Neville to retain, as does Otunga. We take a look at the video hype package for the match between Rich Swann/Sasha Banks and Noam Dar/Alicia Fox. Roberts says Sasha was in line with Alexa Bliss and Bayley and wonders why she got involved with Noam and Alicia. Otunga picks Swann and Banks to win.

We head to the Social Media Lounge with Charly Caruso and The Hardy Boyz. They are asked what made them come back to the WWE. Matt says the time was right and they wanted to finish their careers in WWE. Jeff says he promised he would be back when he left in 2009. They are asked why they chose the steel cage stipulation. Matt says this is Cesaro and Sheamus’ last opportunity and Jeff says he loves cage matches and teases a big Swanton Bomb. They are asked if they have a message for Cesaro and Sheamus. Jeff says it is their last chance and Matt says they are ending it tonight. Otunga says it sounds like the Hardy Boyz have a plan tonight. Roberts he keeps getting asked have the Hardyz won every match since they’ve been back and tonight could be the night they lose. Roberts picks Sheamus and Cesaro to win and Otunga goes with The Hardy Boyz.



Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews (w/Titus O’Neil)

Crews goes behind and takes Kalisto down to the mat. Crews sends Kalisto off the ropes, but Kalisto counters with an arm-drag takedown. Kalisto goes behind, but Crews switches and takes Kalisto down and applies a side headlock. Kalsito gets free and we have a stalemate. Kalisto applies a wrist-lock, but Crews sends him into the corner. Kalisto comes out and runs the ropes, but Crews takes him down with a dropkick. Crews goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Crews sends Kalisto off the ropes, but Kalisto takes him down with a hurricanrana and Crews rolls to the floor. Kalisto takes Crews down on the outside with a tope suicida. Kalisto charges again, but Crews lifts him onto the ropes. Kalisto comes off, but Crews catches him with a standing dropkick and Kalisto hits the floor as we head to a break.

We’re back and Crews is in control of Kalisto in the ring. Crews goes for a cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Kalisto fights back and rolls up Crews, but Crews kicks out at two. Crews drops Kalisto with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Crews applies a front face-lock down on the mat. Kalisto fights out and takes Crews down with a sunset flip but only gets a two count. Crews and O’Neil argue a bit and Kalisto comes back with a few kicks to Crews. Kalisto takes Crews down with a corkscrew and then kicks Crews in the head. Kalisto takes Crews down with a face-buster and goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at two. Kalisto sets up for the Solida Del Sol, but Crews catches him and goes for a suplex. Kalisto rolls through, but only gets a two count. Kalisto delivers more kicks and then takes Crews down with a tornado DDT. Kalisto goes for the cover, but Crews kicks out at two. Kalisto gets on the apron and launches into the ring. Crews catches him and takes him down with a Samoan Drop. Crews connects with the standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out a two. O’Neil gets on the ring apron and argues with Crews and Kalisto connects with the Solida Del Sol and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kalisto.

We see the video hype package for the match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt. Kurt Angle has joined the panel. He says the top five Raw Superstars will go out and prove why they deserve to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. He says risks have to be taken and any Superstar wants to lay claim to the number one contendership. He says these guys will settle it in the ring and the winner will prove that he deserves to be the number one contender. Angle says he is the most dominant force that he has ever faced and the only way to beat him is to wear him down. Angle hype up all five men and says Rollins is one of the best in the business and Samoa Joe is hungry for a title. Otunga picks Bray Wyatt to win, Angle picks Joe, and Roberts picks Rollins as the kickoff show comes to a close.

Extreme Rules:

We see the opening video for Extreme Rules and then go live into the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland where Michael Cole, Booker T, and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.



WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz (w/Maryse) – If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the title

Ambrose applies a waist-lock. but Miz takes him down. Ambrose comes right back and takes Miz down with a side-headlock takedown. Miz gets to his feet and sends Miz off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Ambrose applies a wrist-lock, but Miz switches to one of his own. Ambrose switches back and Miz shoves him away. Miz backs into the ropes and then slaps Ambrose across the face. Ambrose beats Miz down in the corner and the referee gets to a four count. Miz slaps Ambrose again and Ambrose beats him down again as the referee counts. Miz goes for a right hand, but Ambrose ducks and delivers a few chops and then clotheslines Miz to the floor. Ambrose takes Miz down with a suicide dive. Ambrose slams Miz into the barricade and then drives him into the ring apron. Ambrose gets into the ring to break the count and then grabs a chair. Miz kicks Ambrose in the face and Maryse distracts the referee. Miz grabs the chair, but Ambrose kicks him and grabs the chair himself. The referee tells Ambrose to put the chair down and then he delivers a few forearm shots and tosses Miz back into the ring. Miz counters with a DDT on the ring apron and tosses Ambrose back into the ring. Miz goes for the cover, but Ambrose kicks out at two.

Miz applies a headlock down on the mat, but Ambrose gets to his feet and they exchange right hands. Ambrose goes for the slingshot clothesline, but Miz catches him and delivers a neck-breaker. Miz goes for the cover, but Ambrose kicks out at two. Miz chokes Ambrose over the middle rope and then drops a knee onto Ambrose’s neck against the ropes. Miz applies a neck vice submission down on the mat, but Ambrose fights back into it with a headbutt. Ambrose runs the ropes, but Miz takes him down with a knee lift. Miz kicks Ambrose in the face and goes for the cover, but Ambrose kicks out at two. Miz delivers a couple of left hands and then rakes Ambrose’s face against the ropes. Miz applies a submission down on the mat, but Ambrose gets to his feet. Ambrose kicks Miz in the knee a few times, but Miz slams him down to the mat. Miz delivers a dropkick to Ambrose in the corner. Miz does it again and then a third time. Miz clotheslines Ambrose in the corner and then goes up top. Miz goes for a sledge, but Ambrose kicks him in the midsection. Ambrose delivers a forearm that sends Miz to the floor. Ambrose goes up top and delivers an elbow to Miz on the outside.

Ambrose tosses Miz back into the ring and drops him with a big clothesline. Ambrose delivers a fisherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two. Ambrose delivers a forearm in the corner and goes for a bulldog, but Miz counters. Miz goes for a kick, but Ambrose rolls him up for two. Ambrose takes Miz down with a swinging neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two again. Ambrose goes up top, but Miz cuts him off and Ambrose lands badly on his knee. Miz goes to work on Ambrose’s injured knee, but Ambrose takes him down with a sunset flip. Miz gets free and locks in the Figure-Four. Ambrose eventually gets to the ropes to break the hold. Miz goes for the Figure-Four again, but Ambrose rolls him up for a two count. Ambrose takes Miz down and goes up top. Miz knocks Ambrose down onto the top turnbuckle. Miz goes for a suplex, but Ambrose counters with body shots and headbutts. Ambrose goes for a power bomb, but Miz pulls the turnbuckle pad off. Ambrose goes to slam Miz into the corner, but stops when he sees the turnbuckle pad is off. Miz takes Ambrose down with a running dropkick and goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two.

Miz delivers a series of kicks to Ambrose and goes for one last big one, but Ambrose counters and locks in the Figure-Four of his own this time. Miz makes it to the ropes and Ambrose breaks the hold at the four count. Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Ambrose rolls through and gets a two count. Ambrose connects with the slingshot clothesline and Maryse gets on the apron. Ambrose and Miz both almost hit Maryse and Miz yells at Maryse to slap him. Maryse slaps Miz across the face and the referee tosses her from ringside instead of disqualifying Ambrose. Ambrose goes for a roll-up, but Miz kicks out. Maryse distracts the referee again and Miz slams Ambrose into the referee and the referee thinks Ambrose hit him on purpose. Miz drops Ambrose with the Skull Crushing Finale and gets the pin fall.Winner and new WWE Intercontinental Champion: The Miz.

We see the vignette for the Money in the Bank Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view, which is two weeks from tonight on June 18th.

We see Charly Caruso and Bayley backstage. Bayley says Alexa Bliss says a lot of things, but she doesn’t know her. Bayley says she asked for this match because she is ready. She says she has watched a lot of Tommy Dreamer, Sandman, and Steve Blackman, and she even saw Wonder Woman, which inspired her. She says she is willing to do whatever it takes to get back at Alexa and regain the Raw Women’s Championship.



Mixed Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

Banks and Fox start the match, but Fox backs into the corner and tags in Dar. Swann gets into the ring and backs Dar into the corner. Swann slams Dar into the turnbuckle and then delivers a chop. Dar comes right back and takes Swann down to the mat. Dar kicks Swann in the face and goes up top, but Swann takes him down to the mat quickly. Swann goes up top, but Dar runs to the corner and tags in Fox. Banks gets into the ring and brawls with Fox. Banks kicks Fox in the face and then locks in a cross-face down on the mat. Dar pulls Fox to the ropes to break the hold. Fox kicks Banks in the face and goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Fox mocks Swann and then slams Banks face first into the mat. Fox chokes Banks over the middle rope and then delivers a back-breaker. Fox goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Fox sends Banks into the corner, but Banks counters with a back elbow. Fox goes for another kick, but Banks ducks under and tags Swann. Dar gets into the ring and Swann takes him down with a hurricanrana. Swann kicks Dar in the back of the neck and goes for the cover, but Dar kicks out at two. Dar comes back with a roll-up, but Swann kicks out. They exchange right hands and Swann gets a back-slide. Dar rolls free and delivers an uppercut. Dar runs the ropes, but Swann counters with a kick to the face. Banks and Fox get into the ring and brawl to the floor. Banks backs Fox into the ring apron and Dar slams Swann into the barricade. Banks comes off the top rope and takes Dar out with double knees. Swann tosses Dar back into the ring and connects with the Phoenix Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Rich Swann and Sasha Banks.

Elias Samson is in the ring and begins singing a song for us.

We see the video hype package for the match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley.



WWE Raw Women’s Championship Kendo Stick-on-a-Pole Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Bliss tells Bayley to go ahead and climb to get the kendo stick, but Bliss pulls her down by the hair. Bayley comes back and slams Bliss into the turnbuckle and then delivers a scoop slam. Bayley goes for the cover, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bayley goes to climb, but Bliss pulls her down and delivers a right hand. Bliss climbs, but Bayley meets her and they brawl on the top rope. Bayley pulls the kendo stick down and both women fall to the floor. They both try to get the kendo stick in the ring, but brawl to the floor again. Bayley backs Alexa into the barricade and then delivers a belly-to-back suplex on the outside. Bayley gets back into the ring and grabs the kendo stick. She holds it up as Alexa looks on from the floor. Bayley chases Bliss around the ring and then back into the ring. Bayley thinks about it too much and Bliss takes her down. Bliss grabs the kendo stick and beats Bayley down with it. Bliss goes for a big swing, but Bayley counters with Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley shoves Bliss away from the kendo stick, but Bliss comes right back and slams Bayley into the stick in the corner. Bliss grabs the stick and hits Bayley with it and then drops Bayley with a DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Raw Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss.



WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Cesaro tries to escape immediately, but he is cut off. Jeff battles with Sheamus and Matt with Cesaro in the corner. Jeff clotheslines Sheamus against the cage, but Cesaro slams Matt into it. Jeff and Cesaro battle in the corner, but Sheamus takes Jeff out with the Irish Curse back-breaker. Sheamus and Cesaro slam the Hardyz into the cage and then begin to climb. Matt and Jeff cut them off. Jeff and Cesaro climb in the middle of the ring and then Matt and Sheamus try to escape. Cesaro and Jeff pull them down, but Cesaro and Sheamus get crotched on the top rope. Matt slams Cesaro into the cage, and Jeff does the same to Sheamus. Matt and Jeff dropkick Sheamus and Cesaro against the cage and then Matt goes to the door. Sheamus grabs Matt and keeps him in the ring. Jeff connects with Poetry in Motion to Sheamus and then Cesaro.

All four men battle on the top rope, but Sheamus and Cesaro pull Jeff down and Sheamus power bombs Jeff (and Cesaro) to the mat. Matt delivers an elbow drop to Cesaro and then slams Sheamus into the cage. Matt climbs and gets to the top of the cage, but Cesaro cuts him off. Cesaro pulls Matt back into the ring and Sheamus drops Matt with a rolling senton. Cesaro and Sheamus drive Jeff into the cage and Cesaro tries to escape through the door. Matt stops him and then he and Sheamus slam Matt into the cage again. Jeff climbs the other side and gets to the top, but Cesaro cuts him off. Sheamus and Matt pull Jeff and Cesaro down. Sheamus beats down Matt and Cesaro climbs again, but Jeff cuts him off. Cesaro clubs Jeff from the top rope and then Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick, but Jeff moves and slams Cesaro into the cage. Matt drops Sheamus with a tornado DDT and all four men are down. Matt and Jeff get to the top of the cage, but Cesaro and Sheamus cut them off. Jeff shoves Cesaro away and drops to the floor as the match continues. Matt drops Cesaro with the Side Effect and then drops Sheamus with it as well. Matt climbs the cage, but Cesaro cuts him off. Jeff grabs Matt and tries to pull him to the outside.

Sheamus grabs Matt as well and Cesaro headbutts Jeff to the floor. Sheamus and Cesaro drag Matt back into the ring and drop him with a double Razor’s Edge. Jeff slams the door into Cesaro’s face, but Sheamus Brogue Kicks the door into Jeff. Sheamus goes to escape, but Matt stops him. Sheamus punches Matt away, but Matt takes him down with the Twist of Fate. Cesaro climbs, but Matt pulls him down to the mat again. Matt climbs again, but Cesaro cuts him off and delivers a headbutt. Cesaro delivers an uppercut and Sheamus delivers White Noise from the top rope. Jeff gets back into the cage and delivers Whisper in the Wind to Sheamus and Cesaro. Cesaro and Sheamus climb the side and Matt and Jeff go toward the door. Sheamus and Cesaro hit the floor first.

Winners and new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions: Sheamus and Cesaro.

We see the video hype package for the match between Neville and Austin Aries.



WWE Cruiserweight Championship Submission Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Neville backs Aries into the ropes, but Aries comes back with some quick kicks. Neville backs Aries into the corner and then applies a shoulder bar down on the mat. Aries gets free, but Neville locks in a wrist-lock. Aries gets free again and applies his own wrist-lock. Aries applies a half body scissors submission, but Neville gets to the ropes to break it. Neville takes his time getting back into the ring and Aries poses in the corner. Neville goes after Aries’ injured knee, but Aries fights him off and goes for a guillotine submission. Neville backs him into the corner to break the hold. Neville sends Aries off the ropes, but Aries cartwheels over and boxes Neville’s ears. Aries goes for the Last Chancery, but Neville gets free and rolls to the floor. Aries goes after him and slams him into the barricade. Aries slams Neville into the barricade again and then slams him face first onto the ring apron. Aries tosses Neville back into the ring, but Neville rolls back to the floor. Aries goes up top and clubs Neville down to the floor, but re-injures his knee. Aries tosses Neville back into the ring, but Neville takes out his knee with a kick. Neville takes Aries down and works over Aries’ knee. Neville stomps away on Aries and applies an ankle/knee twist submission down on the mat.

Aries gets free and takes Neville down with a dragon screw, but Neville sends him to the ropes. Aries comes back with a left hand, but Neville dropkicks his knee and Aries goes to the floor. Neville works over Aries’ arm on the outside now and then tosses Aries back into the ring. Neville slams Aries down to the mat and the goes up top. Neville dives, but Aries catches him and locks in the Figure-Four. Neville gets to the ropes to break the hold. Neville sends Aries to the apron, but Aries counters with a neck-breaker over the middle rope. Aries goes up top and goes for the missile dropkick, but Neville moves out of the way and Neville locks in the Rings of Saturn submission. Aries gets to the ropes to break the hold and then locks in the Ring of Saturn on Neville. Neville grabs the referee and Aries breaks the hold. Aries tells the referee to not disqualify Neville and Neville kicks Aries in the face. Neville puts Aries on the top rope, but Aries counters and boxes Neville’s ears again. Aries applies a guillotine to Neville on the top rope and then delivers a sunset flip power bomb.

Aries applies the Last Chancery, but Neville makes it to the ropes. Aries keeps the hold applied on the floor and Neville taps out, but the referee says Aries has to win it in the ring. Aries tosses Neville back into the ring, but Neville drapes Aries over the top rope. Aries delivers the Discus Five-arm to Neville and then goes for a suicide dive, but Neville ducks and Aries hits the floor. Neville tosses Aries back into the ring and goes up top. Neville connects with the Red Arrow and then locks in the Rings of Saturn and Aries taps out.

Winner and still WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville.

We see the vignette for the next Raw pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire, which is on Sunday, July 9th.

We see the video hype package for the Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match.



#1 Contender’s (WWE Universal Championship) Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

Wyatt and Balor brawl as do Joe and Rollins as Reigns looks on. The four spill to the floor as Reigns hangs out in the ring. Wyatt backs Balor into the ring apron and then gets back into the ring. Reigns delivers a right hand and drops Wyatt with a Samoan Drop. Joe gets into the ring and goes for a Samoan Drop, but Reigns counters into one of his own. Balor gets into the ring and delivers a series of forearm shots. Reigns delivers an uppercut to send Balor to the floor. Rollins gets into the ring, but Wyatt and Joe do as well. Reigns gets sent to the floor as Balor gets back into the ring. Balor goes after Wyatt and Joe sends Rollins to the floor. Rollins counters and takes Joe down with a suicide dive. Balor dropkicks Wyatt in the head and then stomps away on him. Balor then stomps away on Rollins and then Joe. Balor then takes the three of them down on the outside before Reigns drops him with an uppercut. Reigns slams Balor into the barricade and then the ring apron. Wyatt gets into the ring and grabs Reigns, but Reigns counters with a right hand. Reigns goes for the Drive-by on Wyatt, but Joe takes Reigns out with a clubbing shot on the ring apron. Joe slams Reigns into the barricade and then Wyatt slams him into the ring apron. Joe and Wyatt work together and slam Reigns into the steel steps.

Joe and Wyatt grab the steps and lay Balor out with them and then nail Reigns with them as well. Joe and Wyatt go after Balor now and beat him down on the outside. Joe tosses Balor back into the ring and pummels him in the corner. Wyatt takes his turn to beat Balor down now and then Joe stomps away on Balor in the middle of the ring. Balor fights back, but Wyatt catches him with an uppercut. They drop Balor with a double shoulder tackle and Joe thinks about a cover, but Wyatt catches him. They continue to double team Balor and Wyatt takes him down with a scoop slam. Rollins gets into the ring and takes out Wyatt with a dropkick. Rollins runs the ropes, but Wyatt comes back with a right hand. Wyatt knocks Reigns down on the outside again and then drops Rollins with a DDT on the steel steps. Balor and Joe battle in the ring and Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch. Balor counters with a back-breaker, but Wyatt takes him out with a steel chair. Wyatt then waylays on Reigns with the chair and kicks him back out to the floor. Wyatt feigns hitting Joe with the chair, but then hits Balor with it. Wyatt lays the chair on Balor and Joe connects with a senton. Joe places the chair on Balor and Wyatt connects with a senton of his own.

Wyatt places the chair in the corner and then Joe places Balor there. Joe tries to slam Wyatt into Balor, but Balor gets a boot up and then slams Joe into the chair. Reigns takes Wyatt out with the Drive-by and then rolls up Balor for a two count. Reigns picks Balor up and power bombs him down to the mat. Reigns drops Joe with a clothesline and then clotheslines Wyatt in the corner. Joe charges, but Reigns moves and Joe hits Wyatt. Reigns kicks Joe in the face and then kicks and clotheslines Wyatt down to the mat. Reigns sets up for the Superman Punch, but Joe pulls him out of the ring. Wyatt and Joe beat down Reigns on the outside. Wyatt slams Reigns onto one of the announce tables. Wyatt gets on the apron, but Rollins takes him out. Rollins tosses Wyatt back into the ring and takes him down with a cross-body. Rollins goes for the cover, but Wyatt kicks out at two. Rollins kicks Joe in the face, and then Wyatt as well. Rollins takes both of them down with a double Blockbuster and goes for the cover, but Wyatt kicks out at two. Rollins takes Joe down on the floor and then does it again when Wyatt shoves Joe into Rollins’ path. Wyatt and Rollins get into the ring and Wyatt turns Rollins inside out with a clothesline. Wyatt goes for a suplex, but Rollins counters with the Falcon Arrow.

Rollins comes off the top, but Wyatt catches him with Sister Abigail. Wyatt goes for the cover, but Joe breaks it up. Wyatt and Joe go at it now and Joe tosses Wyatt across the ring. Joe clotheslines Wyatt and kicks him in the back of the head. Joe goes for the cover, but Wyatt kicks out at two. Joe runs the ropes, but Wyatt takes him out with a flying shoulder block. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail on Joe, but Joe counters into the Coquina Clutch. Balor breaks it up with a chair and then drops down onto Wyatt with the chair. Balor sends Reigns back to the floor and the dropkicks everyone against the barricade. Balor slams Wyatt’s face into the announce table and then breaks down the other announce table. Joe saves Wyatt and locks in the Coquina Clutch on Balor, but Reigns spears them both through the barricade. Rollins goes up top and frog splashes Wyatt through the announce table and all five men are down. Rollins and Reigns get back to their feet and back into the ring. They brawl and Reigns gets the upperhand with an uppercut. Rollins comes back with an uppercut and a kick to the back of the head. Reigns comes back with a Superman Punch and goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two.

Reigns goes for the spear, but Rollins counters with a roll up and gets a two count. Rollins goes up top and connects with the frog splash. Rollins goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. Rollins goes for the Phoenix Splash, but Reigns moves and he lands on his feet. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Reigns interferes. Reigns drops Wyatt with a spear and Rollins hits Reigns with the Buckle Bomb. Reigns comes right back with the Superman Punch to Rollins and then delivers one to Balor as well. Reigns goes for the spear, but Balor counters with the Swingblade. Balor dropkicks Reigns and then hits the Coute de Grace, but Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch to Balor and Balor passes out.

Winner and number one contender to the WWE Universal Championship: Samoa Joe.

