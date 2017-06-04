WWE Extreme Rules Coverage: The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus



WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Cesaro tries to escape immediately, but he is cut off. Jeff battles with Sheamus and Matt with Cesaro in the corner. Jeff clotheslines Sheamus against the cage, but Cesaro slams Matt into it. Jeff and Cesaro battle in the corner, but Sheamus takes Jeff out with the Irish Curse back-breaker. Sheamus and Cesaro slam the Hardyz into the cage and then begin to climb. Matt and Jeff cut them off. Jeff and Cesaro climb in the middle of the ring and then Matt and Sheamus try to escape. Cesaro and Jeff pull them down, but Cesaro and Sheamus get crotched on the top rope. Matt slams Cesaro into the cage, and Jeff does the same to Sheamus. Matt and Jeff dropkick Sheamus and Cesaro against the cage and then Matt goes to the door. Sheamus grabs Matt and keeps him in the ring. Jeff connects with Poetry in Motion to Sheamus and then Cesaro.

All four men battle on the top rope, but Sheamus and Cesaro pull Jeff down and Sheamus power bombs Jeff (and Cesaro) to the mat. Matt delivers an elbow drop to Cesaro and then slams Sheamus into the cage. Matt climbs and gets to the top of the cage, but Cesaro cuts him off. Cesaro pulls Matt back into the ring and Sheamus drops Matt with a rolling senton. Cesaro and Sheamus drive Jeff into the cage and Cesaro tries to escape through the door. Matt stops him and then he and Sheamus slam Matt into the cage again. Jeff climbs the other side and gets to the top, but Cesaro cuts him off. Sheamus and Matt pull Jeff and Cesaro down. Sheamus beats down Matt and Cesaro climbs again, but Jeff cuts him off. Cesaro clubs Jeff from the top rope and then Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick, but Jeff moves and slams Cesaro into the cage. Matt drops Sheamus with a tornado DDT and all four men are down.

