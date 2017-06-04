WWE Extreme Rules Coverage: Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox



Mixed Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

Banks and Fox start the match, but Fox backs into the corner and tags in Dar. Swann gets into the ring and backs Dar into the corner. Swann slams Dar into the turnbuckle and then delivers a chop. Dar comes right back and takes Swann down to the mat. Dar kicks Swann in the face and goes up top, but Swann takes him down to the mat quickly. Swann goes up top, but Dar runs to the corner and tags in Fox. Banks gets into the ring and brawls with Fox. Banks kicks Fox in the face and then locks in a cross-face down on the mat. Dar pulls Fox to the ropes to break the hold. Fox kicks Banks in the face and goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Fox mocks Swann and then slams Banks face first into the mat. Fox chokes Banks over the middle rope and then delivers a back-breaker. Fox goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Fox sends Banks into the corner, but Banks counters with a back elbow. Fox goes for another kick, but Banks ducks under and tags Swann. Dar gets into the ring and Swann takes him down with a hurricanrana. Swann kicks Dar in the back of the neck and goes for the cover, but Dar kicks out at two. Dar comes back with a roll-up, but Swann kicks out. They exchange right hands and Swann gets a back-slide. Dar rolls free and delivers an uppercut. Dar runs the ropes, but Swann counters with a kick to the face. Banks and Fox get into the ring and brawl to the floor. Banks backs Fox into the ring apron and Dar slams Swann into the barricade. Banks comes off the top rope and takes Dar out with double knees. Swann tosses Dar back into the ring and connects with the Phoenix Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Rich Swann and Sasha Banks.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)