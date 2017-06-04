WWE Extreme Rules Coverage: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley



WWE Raw Women’s Championship Kendo Stick-on-a-Pole Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

Bliss tells Bayley to go ahead and climb to get the kendo stick, but Bliss pulls her down by the hair. Bayley comes back and slams Bliss into the turnbuckle and then delivers a scoop slam. Bayley goes for the cover, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bayley goes to climb, but Bliss pulls her down and delivers a right hand. Bliss climbs, but Bayley meets her and they brawl on the top rope. Bayley pulls the kendo stick down and both women fall to the floor. They both try to get the kendo stick in the ring, but brawl to the floor again. Bayley backs Alexa into the barricade and then delivers a belly-to-back suplex on the outside. Bayley gets back into the ring and grabs the kendo stick. She holds it up as Alexa looks on from the floor. Bayley chases Bliss around the ring and then back into the ring. Bayley thinks about it too much and Bliss takes her down. Bliss grabs the kendo stick and beats Bayley down with it. Bliss goes for a big swing, but Bayley counters with Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley shoves Bliss away from the kendo stick, but Bliss comes right back and slams Bayley into the stick in the corner. Bliss grabs the stick and hits Bayley with it and then drops Bayley with a DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Raw Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss.

