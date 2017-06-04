Vader Retiring from the Ring

Jun 4, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Vader has posted the following message on Twitter, announcing his retirement from professional wrestling:

While the wording of the tweet may be confusing, here is a translation:

Vader is saying he is leaving his first true love (wrestling) in order to be able to live to see is grandchildren some day.

  1. Bill Fenbers says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I thought his health had deteriorated to where he only had months to live. Was he wrestling recently?

