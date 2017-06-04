Vader Retiring from the Ring

Vader has posted the following message on Twitter, announcing his retirement from professional wrestling:

With Great Sorrow I leave my first born my greatest love of All for a chance to exist inthe same plain of existance of my Gr Ch yet to exist — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 4, 2017

While the wording of the tweet may be confusing, here is a translation:

Vader is saying he is leaving his first true love (wrestling) in order to be able to live to see is grandchildren some day.

