New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at Extreme Rules (Videos, Photos)

Jun 4, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.

The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad