New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at Extreme Rules (Videos, Photos)
The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.
The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
Roll out the red carpet… The #ItCouple has ARRIVED as @mikethemiz prepares to challenge #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/SllWdwZfzN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
The #ItCouple does NOT look worried about tonight's #ICChampionship Match! @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/D8NA0ryiCL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
Your #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose has arrived, and you can be sure he's ready to get EXTREME! #ExtremeRules @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/DePJ3jkKgC
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
Didn't take long for @mikethemiz to begin trying to PROVOKE #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/dxT6IeMM8F
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
NO CHAIR FOR YOU, @TheDeanAmbrose! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/kdYjVyphg9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
There's NO holding back #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose tonight! @mikethemiz #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/2gPE7F6XrT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
#ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose sent head-first into the ring apron by a vicious @mikthemiz! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/T7iPP473iK
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
It is CRUCIAL for @TheDeanAmbrose to remember that he WILL lose his title if he gets disqualified here against @mikethemiz… #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lxS0bMKQQB
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
NO MERCY shown by @mikethemiz! @TheDeanAmbrose #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/QqZ7KPv0SL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
The #ALister @mikethemiz is in control… but can he become a 7-time #ICChampion TONIGHT?! #ExtremeRules @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/KZ8WlauK5x
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
.@mikethemiz is definitely scheming right now… @TheDeanAmbrose #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/YC011xKyq2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
A FLYING #Lunatic takes down The #ALister, but can @TheDeanAmbrose get @mikethemiz IN the ring?! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/I7wU1OFXjv
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
.@mikethemiz was THIS close to becoming a 7-time #ICChampion! @TheDeanAmbrose #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lnSLrVfPuh
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
Did we just hear @mikethemiz ask @MaryseMizanin to… SLAP HIM? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/7d4lfkYMym
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2017
#ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose tries to get the referee to understand that he did NOT intentionally run into him! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/slap9ixxv0
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
The #ItCouple's master plan = SUCCESS! @mikethemiz is officially a 7-time #ICChampion! @MaryseMizanin #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Ufp1lpnrir
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
