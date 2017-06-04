Neville says he doesn’t care if Triple H likes him

Jun 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Neville is the current WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and according to him he’s the King of the Cruiserweights, and he’s set to defend his title against Austin Aries in a submission match at Extreme Rules.

Triple H is the driving force behind the cruiserweight division, and although Neville admits many people think of Hunter as a role model, the Cruiserweight Champion told Sports Illustrated that he doesn’t care what Triple H thinks of him.

“Hunter is a role model to everybody. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of respect for Hunter. Right now, I’m not concerned about him or his admiration or respect. All I’m concerned about, right now, is myself. I haven’t always been that guy. For the longest time, I was trying to please everybody, the WWE Universe included. Now, I don’t care. If Triple H likes me or dislikes me, that’s not important to me. What’s important to me is me. It’s taken me a long time to say that.”

