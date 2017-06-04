Natural bodybuilder says Jinder Mahal’s physique is suspicious

Natural bodybuilder Nick Miller says Jinder Mahal’s physique is suspicious citing “extreme vascularity” and going from a “dad bod” to ripped overnight. He even cites WWE’s own Wellness Policy as having reason to be take a hard look: “Reasonable Suspicion. WWE may require WWE Talent to submit to a test or tests, including, without limitation, urine, blood, saliva, hair, and/or breath tests, if there exists reasonable suspicion that a WWE Talent has violated any part of this Policy or has diminished ability to perform as a result of using any prohibited substance.”

source: angrymarks.com





