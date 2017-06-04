Matt Hardy on Tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV, Pre-PPV Video of The Titus Brand, WWE – Peru

– As noted, Apollo Crews will face Kalisto on the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show tonight. In the video below, Mike Rome tries to interview Crews but Titus O’Neil won’t let him. Titus says he’s the only one to call press conferences for The Titus Brand. He then dismisses Rome before taking over the interview.

– WWE announced the following this week:

WWE Live returns to Lima, Peru this November WWE Live returns to the Jockey Club in Lima, Peru on Thursday, Nov. 30. The event marks WWE’s return to the City of the Kings for the first time since its sold-out Live Event in Oct. 2016. Tickets for WWE Live Lima, presented in partnership with MOVE Concerts, are available starting Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. local time at www.teleticket.com.pe. Fans attending WWE Live Lima will see their favorite WWE Superstars, including AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Kevin Owens, WWE’s Rockstar Shinsuke Nakamura and many more.* Don’t miss out on being part of the action with WWE’s only Live Event in Peru for 2017. Get your tickets starting Saturday, June 10. *Talent referenced and depicted are subject to change.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following to hype tonight’s Extreme Rules show. As noted, The Hardys will defend against Sheamus and Cesaro in a Steel Cage match.

Tonight we go to war at #ExtremeRules. pic.twitter.com/USXGvGkawS — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 4, 2017

