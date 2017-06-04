Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View

Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews has been announced for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show. Remember to join us at 7pm EST for live coverage.

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

The title can change hands on a disqualification.

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar

Kickoff Pre-show

Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews

