Mandy Leon talks about WWE compared to Ring of Honor’s women’s division

Jun 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

ROH’s Mandy Leon talks about WWE compared to Ring of Honor’s women’s division:

“A lot of people have this misconception that we’re in competition, but that’s not the case. There is literally zero competition. It’s just two entities that are at the top in professional wrestling. We’re doing our own thing and they’re doing their own thing. I do think it’s a beautiful thing that the attention they brought to their women’s division, the amount of opportunities and all those women that they’re using for the physical aspect of the division have come from the indies, so it does bring focus back here and it does help. People want to see it here and how we do it.”


