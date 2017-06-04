LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE EXTREME RULES PPV

– The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with Renee Young welcoming us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and the returning David Otunga. They talk about tonight’s show and send us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Intercontinental Title match. Renee wants predictions but Sam wants to know who she is going for and she obviously picks her husband to win. Otunga goes with Ambrose to retain but Sam goes with Miz.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)