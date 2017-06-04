Former WWE superstar: “Road Dogg’s in charge of Smackdown Live”

Jun 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Sean Waltman has some thoughts about SmackDown Live:

“You can’t figure that out? Road Dogg’s in charge of Smackdown Live and Vince just lets him have the wheel. Vince doesn’t even come to SmackDown. A huge amount of the success is on Road Dogg’s shoulders. Yes.”


