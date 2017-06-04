Alexa Bliss says she’s nervous about the kendo stick on a pole match

Jun 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Alexa Bliss says she’s nervous about the kendo stick on a pole match tonight:

“I am quite nervous about it actually. I have hit Bayley with that thing so many times and I have a feeling that she really wants to get me back for that. I’m actually kind of nervous about trying to reach the thing. It’s a race to see who can get to it first. I don’t know if you know this, but I’m 5 feet tall. I don’t know if I can reach all the way up there to grab that stick. Do I let Bayley grab it first and then take it away from her? I don’t know. That’s what my main concern is, what if I climb up there and then just can’t reach it? I’m hoping that doesn’t happen, but if it does, I’ll have to do whatever it takes to get it down.”

source: The Baltimore Sun


