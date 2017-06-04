AJ Styles comments on the Locker Room atmosphere when he first signed with WWE

“So I’ve been with WWE for about a year and a half already. I’ll be honest I was scared when I first signed because for over a decade I was always a rival to the company, whether I was in TNA, New Japan or Ring of Honor. I was totally wrong. The locker room welcomed me pretty quickly, some of the people I’ve worked with and others would tell me that they’ve been a fan of me for years”

“Samoa Joe & Charlotte were the first 2 people to really make me feel at home. Joe because we’ve worked together for years and have been friends and Charlotte who I’ve also known for years and getting to work with her Dad Ric Flair. People might say I’m a bandwagon because I work for them now, but WWE is honestly the best place I’ve ever worked for and that’s saying a lot considering I’ve worked with amazing staff and talent for 10+ years”

source: THE SpOTLight





