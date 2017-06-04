6/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Bridgeport, Connecticut

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Bridgeport, Connecticut:

1. Breezango defeated The Colons

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

3. Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension

4. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

5. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

6. Handicap Match

Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated AJ Styles

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)