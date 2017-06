6/3/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Venice, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Venice, Florida:

1. Nick Miller defeated Wesley Blake

2. Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mandy Rose, Mary Kate, and Sonya Deville defeated Kimberly Frankele, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

4. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton

5. Oney Lorcan defeated Tino Sabbatelli

6. The Street Prophets defeated The Ealy Brothers

7. Lacey Evans defeated Bianca Blair

8. Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

