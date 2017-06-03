Notes on Billy Gunn, Dan Severn, Ted DiBiase, Shane Douglas, and more

– Via Aaron Casey: Big Time Wrestling live in Hastings, FL on June 11 at the W.E. Harris Community Center with Billy Gunn, Ricky Steamboat, Jesse Neal, Sean Maluta, Devon’s Dudley Twins, Michael Tarver, Amber Nova, Tokyo Monster Kahagas and more.

– Via Chris Featherstone: UFC Hall of Famer and two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dan Severn was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. During the interview, Severn expressed a serious interest in competing against Brock Lesnar in UFC, and wants fans to use the #BeastvsBeast to cause a groundswell and make it happen.

– Via Brandon Oliver: Wrestling fans throughout the world are very familiar with one of the industry’s greatest villains of all-time: “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. Whether it was his famous catchphrase (“everyone’s got a price”), his maniacal laugh or his classic matches with Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, DiBiase has left his undeniable mark in wrestling history. San Antonio wrestling fans have the extraordinary opportunity to meet the WWE Hall of Famer on Friday, June 9 from 8 – 10 p.m. at the Wrestling Shop inside Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., Suite B-5 in San Antonio, Texas 78201.

Tickets can be purchased at rcw-wrestling.com. By purchasing in advance, fans get to “skip the line” and meet DiBiase first. If tickets aren’t purchased in advance, cash or credit at the door but there will be a wait in line and he will only be available until 10 p.m.

The Gold Package ($50) includes a Q&A session with DiBiase, one photo op and one autograph (either 8×10 or bring your own item). The Q&A session begins at 8 p.m. and is exclusive to the first 40 people that purchase. Each individual must have a ticket for this package. Fans can only attend the Q&A session by purchasing this package.

At 8:30 p.m., the meet and greet opens to the general public and those with pre-order tickets go first.Combo packages are available for $30 and include one photo op and one autograph (either 8×10 or bring your own item). Photo ops are $20 (photo for download at rcw-wrestling.com or use your own cell phone). Photo ops can be groups. Autographs are $10 each (8×10 or bring your own item).

– Via Phillip Stamper: H20 returns to Williamstown, NJ on June 9: Kevin Sullivan, Shane Douglas, Mad Man Pondo

H20 Wrestling: HardCore HUSTLE Organization presents its first anniversary show on Friday, June 9 at the Old Time Wrestling (OTW Arena), Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road, Building C, Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ.

Tickets: General Admission $20 will be available to purchase at the door

Any questions or to purchase/reserve tickets, email Tremont2k11@gmail.com or call 609-289-7198

Tickets also on-sale at Bulldozer’s Collectibles at Berlin Farmers Market in Berlin, NJ

Featured Card:

3 Way Dance: Crown 1st H20 Heavyweight Champion

Devon Moore vs “Franchise” Shane Douglas vs Drew Blood

“Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan vs STOCKADE

HardCore Match:

’17 HardCore KINGdom Winner” Alex Colon vs Jimmy Lloyd

6 Man Tag Team War

Rockstar Pro: Ron Mathis/Ganger & Mikael vs. H20: Dan O’Hare/Danny Havoc/Jeff Cannonball

Student vs Teacher:

Sean “The Spider” Henderson vs “Bulldozer” Matt Tremont

Street Fight:

Jimmy Lyon vs. MAD MAN PONDO

DJ HYDE vs NIKOLAI VOLKOFF

TULPA vs. BLACKWATER

