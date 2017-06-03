Neville on Brock Lesnar: “He Isn’t In My League”

Jun 3, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In a recent interview, WWE’s King of the Cruiserweights #Neville had some VERY strong words about a potential match against Universal Champion “The Beast” Brock Lesnar.

“I have a great amount of respect for Brock as a fellow performer, but the truth is he isn’t in my league. I’m faster, more agile, and younger than him so I have that advantage over him. What’s he gonna do, suplex me? I like to suplex people as well”

“If you’re a critic and think size is everything I suggest you go back and watch Eddie Guerrero win the WWE Title. I’m the King of the Cruiserweights and my kingdom is only going to grow more and more. Maybe if Brock ever shows up to work I’ll take that Universal Title away from him. The King of the Universe has a nice ring to it.”

