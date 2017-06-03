MaryKate

Real name: MaryKate Duignan Glidewell

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of birth: January 17, 1985

Born: Cooperstown, New York

Pro debut: 2007

Trained by: The Dudley Boyz

Finishing move: Sitout spinebuster

Biography

– She made her professional wrestling debut in 2007 under the ring name Betsy Ruth.

– On May 12, 2010, it was announced Duignan had signed a deal with TNA, debuting in the promotion with the ring name Rosie Lottalove.

– On May 15, 2011, Glidewell made her debut for Japanese promotion World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana, working under the ring name Andrea Mother and defeated Kyoko Inoue in the main event.

– In October 2014, Glidewell, now 127 pounds lighter, made her return to professional wrestling under the ring name Andréa.

– On January 4, 2017, WWE announced that Glidewell had signed with the company and would be reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

