MaryKate

Jun 3, 2017 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: MaryKate Duignan Glidewell
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 190 lbs.
Date of birth: January 17, 1985
Born: Cooperstown, New York
Pro debut: 2007
Trained by: The Dudley Boyz
Finishing move: Sitout spinebuster

Biography

– She made her professional wrestling debut in 2007 under the ring name Betsy Ruth.
– On May 12, 2010, it was announced Duignan had signed a deal with TNA, debuting in the promotion with the ring name Rosie Lottalove.
– On May 15, 2011, Glidewell made her debut for Japanese promotion World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana, working under the ring name Andrea Mother and defeated Kyoko Inoue in the main event.
– In October 2014, Glidewell, now 127 pounds lighter, made her return to professional wrestling under the ring name Andréa.
– On January 4, 2017, WWE announced that Glidewell had signed with the company and would be reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

