Brock Lesnar’s Great Balls Of Fire rumored opponent revealed

Sportskeeda is reporting that current plans call for Samoa Joe to win the match and go on to face Brock Lesnar. Joe is then expected to lose to Lesnar at Great Balls O fFire.

Original plans for Extreme Rules called for Braun Strowman to face Roman Reigns and earn a title shot before moving on the challenge Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. Plans were after Braun Strowman had to undergo surgery to repair his elbow.

WWE claims that Braun Strowman could be out of action for up to six months, but the belief is that he’ll actually be returning in July to kick off a feud with Lesnar which will lead to a title match at SummerSlam.





