Ambrose was surprised to move to Raw

Speaking to Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose says he was surprised to move to Raw:

“It’s a little weird. I was very getting used to SmackDown. I did not expect to be switched. I heard there were going to be some people switched and I was like, ‘that’s not going to be me.’ I was in Utah and I was going to be there till Sunday or whatever and I got a call that I had to leave and fly in early to do RAW. I was like, ‘I’m going to RAW? No way!’ Like, I thought I was this SmackDown guy and no.”





