6/2/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Trenton, New Jersey

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Trenton, New Jersey:

1. Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Kalisto, and R-Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Elias Samson, Goldust, & Titus O’Neil

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, and Nia Jax

5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

6. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt

8. Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

