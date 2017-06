6/2/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Ocala, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Ocala, Florida:

1. The Street Prophets defeated The Ealy Brothers

2. Sawyer Fulton defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

3. Mary Kate defeated Sarah Logan

4. Oney Lorcan defeated Jeet Rama

5. Buddy Murphy defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

6. Lars Sullivan defeated Kona Reeves

7. Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville

8. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

